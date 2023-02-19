Lauri Markkanen’s rise in the NBA has been one of the best stories in the league this year. The 25-year-old forward’s leap since getting traded to the Utah Jazz has culminated in him making his first all-star game appearance.

There was a point during his Chicago Bulls tenure where it seemed like he wouldn’t bloom into the player he is now. Markkanen has been one of the most efficient-high usage players in the NBA this season and shot 59.4 2P%, 41.2 3P% and 87.7 FT% before the all-star break.

“I’m just soaking it all in,” Markkanen said during a session with media yesterday in Salt Lake City. “The experience is definitely a little bit different when you’re actually part of the All-Star Game, but being in your hometown, it feels great. The amount of people that are supporting here, it’s great.”

Sometimes all it takes is a different opportunity in a new situation for a person to reach their potential. When speaking with the Chicago Tribune, former Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said it was apparent to those around the league Markkanen could reach this level in the right environment.

“I’ve known Lauri since high school,” Mitchell said. “He’s been this type of player. I think he’s just gotten an opportunity on a national stage where everybody’s getting consistent playing time and playing a consistent role. He’s a hell of a player.”

Markkanen kept his head down as the instant results fans and media crave didn’t rear their head until his sixth year in the league. He credited mentally staying the course for him to be on one of the biggest stages the league has to offer this weekend.

“It’s just the mental preparation and that side of the game,” Markkanen said. “Physically getting better and being able to take advantage of mismatches and the mindset of the game and just seeing different things. From center, power forward, small forward, whatever, I did a lot of different stuff, so I think that’s helped me.”