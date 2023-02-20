The NBA is under scrutiny after allowing Utah Jazz great and Hall of Famer Karl Malone to participate in their All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Malone impregnated a 13-year-old girl when he was 20 years of age.

His rare presence in front of the media brought the allegations back to light. Malone did not go into detail, however.

“I’m not discussing any of that. I don’t care,” Malone said according to the Salt Lake City Tribune. “That’s my life, it’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So… whatever.”

The incident occurred in 1983 during Malone’s sophomore year at Louisiana Tech. He referred to the minor in question, then named Gloria Bell, as his girlfriend. Bell’s family did not press statutory rape charges, but they did file a paternity suit. Malone denied the accusation but ultimately did settle with the Bell family out of court. Bell’s son, Demetress Bell, was a left tackle for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

Malone is recognized as his father today. In an ESPN interview with Jemele Hill from over a decade ago, Bell had mentioned how the former Jazz power forward was not part of his life. Since then, the relationship has apparently been mended. Bell even said the two were “best friends,” per a Tweet by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, while defending Malone from criticism after his past again resurfaced during the airing of “The Last Dance” documentary.

Regardless of his relationship with his son, the issue many people obviously have is that Malone had relations with a minor. He keeps a generally low profile, so it is easy for the scandal to fly under the radar. That certainly seemed to be the case based on the roaring applause that greeted him in the Vivint Arena at the NBA All-Star Game.

There are many who won’t let him forget it, though. And now they will be sure to remind the NBA as well.