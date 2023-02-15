The NBA announced the 2023 Slam Dunk contest participants on Tuesday night. Safe to say the dunkers didn’t generate as much buzz as one of the judges. Utah Jazz icon Karl Malone was announced to judge, leading to widespread anger across NBA Twitter.

On the surface, you can understand the logic behind it given that the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is being held in Utah, where Malone played 18 seasons for the Jazz. The team likely wanted to bring in one of their history’s most recognizable names judging the NBA Dunk Contest.

Unfortunately, not all of Karl Malone’s history is worth celebrating – and fans know that all too well. Nearly all the reactions to Malone’s announcement as a judge were met with vitriol and disbelief by fans who harped on his statutory rape allegations that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl years before he made the NBA.

A handful of the messages didn’t mince words, blasting him for allegations that have haunted Karl Malone and his legacy all these years. Safe to say they won’t be tuning into the NBA Dunk Contest this weekend.

Utah forcing Karl Malone on us when we know he is a pedophile is nasty work. — Lukai Donving (@notslicka_333) February 15, 2023

Karl Malone raped a young teen while in college, impregnated her and then did not pay child support or largely acknowledge his son despite being an NBA All-Star for most of his childhood. https://t.co/PG0lAXtEZZ — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) February 15, 2023

How does everybody but the NBA know Karl Malone is a horrible human being. Like disgusting. I will never understand. https://t.co/mJNa2vkxee — 🎄Black Big Lebowski🎄 (@LaJethroJenkins) February 15, 2023

A handful of others shaded Malone through memes, clowning him with some NBA Dunk Contest-related banter.

Karl Malone when he finds out the 9s and 10s are the scores of the dunk contest and not the ages of the contestants pic.twitter.com/lYRINHpQUN — Art Vandelay (@KingFavre) February 15, 2023

Karl Malone when he sees them 13 year old girls sitting court side at the all star game:

pic.twitter.com/mhDxZpo7R0 — Liz #FirePatRiley (@HeatSznlol_) February 15, 2023

Some posters tried to get clever with their tweets, finding creative ways to get fans to search “Karl Malone 13” on Google.

Did you know Karl Malone recorded 13 poster dunks in his NBA career? Google “Karl Malone 13” to learn more! https://t.co/Hu4Eu40Vfy — ‏ً (@LockInRonaldo) February 15, 2023

Well-deserved. Karl Malone is a legend and a generous philanthropist who has donated 13 million dollars to charitable causes. For more information, look up “Karl Malone 13” on Google. https://t.co/kUfpB3yHsB — Yamz. (@MapleGlazed_) February 15, 2023

nba twitter dropping “13” tweets after the karl malone announcement pic.twitter.com/hy5n0kZusS — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) February 15, 2023

Karl Malone was never charged amidst all the allegations, but his son born from the incident in question is very much real and even made the NFL sharing the same genes as his Hall of Fame father.

Malone may be judging dunks on Saturday, but a handful of fans will be judging him for being a part of the event at all.