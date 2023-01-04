By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz thought they have won at the death of time off a Lauri Markkanen buzzer-beating 3-pointer, with the whole team and the fans in hysteria after the wild ending against the Sacramento Kings. However, the joy of the home team didn’t last long after Markkanen’s shot was waived off since the review of the shot revealed that Lauri didn’t get the ball up in time.

Naturally the whole NBA world was in shock and disbelief over what happened. After all, it really looked like Markkanen launched the ball before the buzzer sounded, only to be disappointed that he didn’t.

“Live, that Lauri Markkanen shot looked good. What a rollercoaster of an ending there,” one fan said.

Another supporter noted, “I’m heartbroken for Lauri Markkanen dude, that was one of the craziest moments of the NBA I’ve ever seen.”

Here are other reactions on Markkanen’s wild game-winner that didn’t count:

Markkanen finished with 28 rebounds and eight assists in the 117-115 loss. While his game-winner was waived off and the Jazz suffered their fifth straight defeat, plenty of fans still heaped tons of praises for the Finland international. Some couldn’t even help but campaign for him to be an All-Star considering his performance so far for the Utah franchise.

“Lauri Markkanen has that dawg in him,” one supporter wrote. Another one said, “Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star, cry about it.”

A third Twitter user said, “Respect future NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen.”

It’s undoubtedly a heartbreaking way to end the game, though credit should still be given to Utah after they erased a 14-poinmt Kings lead at one point. Hopefully, though, they can end their slump sooner rather than later.