The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves are attempting to come to terms on a blockbuster three-team trade. As star guard Russell Westbrook gets sent to the Jazz, guard D’Angelo Russell heads to the Lakers, and guard Mike Conley Jr. lands with the Timberwolves.

Though the potential three-team deal still has to be finalized, the path forward for Westbrook following a trade to the Jazz has been made clear.

A contract buyout for Westbrook “would be the likely path,” according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Westbrook is owed $47.1 million this season.

It’s unclear how much he’s willing to surrender to become a free agent. Nonetheless, Westbrook’s most notable experience with the Jazz and Utah to this point is centered around racism. That’s not exactly a recipe for a long-term relationship.

Should Westbrook reach a buyout with Utah, he has until Mar. 1 to sign with a new team.

In the East, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are among the potential destinations for Westbrook. Heat veteran Kyle Lowry is struggling on-the-court and Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is struggling to recover from a knee injury. Both teams could be in the market for a starting point guard.

In the West, the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are among the potential destinations for Westbrook.

The Clippers, one of the suitors in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, are definitely on the lookout for a point guard upgrade. After shipping away steady point guard Monte Morris in the offseason and putting combo guard Bones Hyland on the trade block, the Nuggets are also in need of a point guard.