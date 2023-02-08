The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of making a splash. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is in discussions with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on a potential three-team deal that includes Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell.

“The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota,” Charania reported.

Westbrook is potentially heading to Utah, while Russell, who started his career in Southern California, would come back to the Lakers. Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley are reportedly part of the trade package that lands in LA, too, as reported by Shams.

And lastly, the Timberwolves would get veteran PG Mike Conley. Discussions appear to be serious at the moment in this three-team blockbuster.

The Lakers undoubtedly win if they can make this happen. Russell is a solid scorer and playmaker and knows what it’s like to play for the franchise. Beasley fills an immediate need for shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Vanderbilt is an impactful big who provides frontcourt depth for Darvin Ham’s squad. And just for one future first-round pick and Russ? That’s big.

Westbrook’s tenure in LA was by no means peachy, even though he did play much better in 2022-23 in a bench role. If this is the end of his time with the Lakers, fans aren’t exactly going to miss him. Stepping into Salt Lake City as a veteran on a young squad isn’t a bad move for him, though. There’s also the chance Russ agrees to a buyout with Utah and then finds a new home after the trade deadline.