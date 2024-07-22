The NBA's Summer League sessions are a wrap as far as the Utah Jazz are concerned. Fans and the front office have seen enough to know what needs to be prioritized going into training camp. This year's team needs a bit more direction in a difficult Western Conference. The newest batch of rookies will likely play a bigger part in the organization's future for the rest of the decade. Kyle Filipowski can finesse his way through frontcourt roadblocks, but unfortunately, Isaiah Collier cannot speed past professional defenders.

At least not yet. Much like a band director trying to get everyone on the same page, the Jazz are trying to find ways to harness Collier's pace without running into calamity. The rookie committed a few frustrations fouls this summer, seemingly lashing out in disbelief that opponents could keep up. Still, Jazz Summer League coach Sean Sheldon has witnessed Collier's game-by-game growth as the Jazz's Summer League head coach.

Sheldon told ClutchPoints what the team will have Collier focus on and how they'll seek improvements before the regular season begins.

“I think just continue to see it on the film and we will continue to drill it especially as the season starts. We like to do a lot of stuff. Evan Bradds, who does a lot of the development, likes to do stuff where it is a lot of pre-reads,” Sheldon explained. “So it's just getting (Collier) more comfortable in recognizing the spacing we are trying to have. Using your speed to your advantage. Get off of the ball, respace, and you might get it back.”

“We will continue to drill that, show the film, and put him in different situations at the facility where he can keep working,” Sheldon continued. “His speed is a massive asset for us so as he gets more comfortable making those decisions, it's going to be fun to watch.”

Jazz's Isaiah Collier keeping notes this summer

There will be plenty of teaching moments to watch during the film session and it might be more frustrating than fun for the 19-year-old. A late full-court press by the Toronto Raptors led to a Collier offensive foul. The USC alum tried to simply run through the press, a tactic that just does not work at this level.

Sheldon believes Collier will continue to improve and sort out those nuances sooner rather than later. Coming to receive a pass and advancing the ball up the court has to be one movement and not two separate actions for the speed to be effective after all.

“Learning to play through it I think. One thing we will show him in the film too is how to use his speed,” stressed Sheldon. “Instead of just trying to get that static catch I'd love for him to get it on the run. Just take off and use your speed.”

“(The Raptors) were trying to press and switch and pick on the matchup a little bit. So for us, it's getting space and letting him use his speed,” continued Sheldon. “I think translating the halfcourt speed which he is really good at to using in the fullcourt when teams try to press will be super helpful for him and the other guys.”

Summer League is full of small sample sizes. It'd be hard to take much from any one game. The most encouraging takeaway from Collier's summer is how the rookie shook off a poor Game 3 showing with 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists in Game 4. That is the type of positive momentum the Jazz are hoping carries over into training camp amid the decision to shut things down for the summer. Whether rebuilding, retooling, or reloading it appears Collier will be conducting the offense in some capacity after this season.