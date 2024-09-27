Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy had his fifth-year option picked up by the team ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season on Friday, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Hardy, who originally signed a four-year contract with the Jazz in 2022 that had a final year team option for a fifth season, is entering his third season with the team.

Through two seasons in Salt Lake City, Hardy has done a good job of helping the Jazz rebuild themselves into a respectable threat. While a 37-45 record during the 2022-23 season became a 31-51 record this past season, Hardy did his best to navigate Utah through tough times as they dealt with injuries to several of their star players in Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.

While the Jazz are still rebuilding and figuring out their path forward from a front-office perspective, Hardy has done his best to supply the organization with a winning culture every single night. Overall, through two seasons, Hardy has gone 68-96 during the regular season, and he has not taken the Jazz to the playoffs.

“Will has done a great job of guiding our program and instilling the right values and competitive habits with our young group,” general manager Justin Zanik said. “The organization looks forward to developing with Will as we strive for long-term success through strategic and deliberate growth.”

The 2024-25 season is going to be important for both the Jazz and their head coach, especially after Markkanen agreed to restructure and extend his contract in the offseason. Utah is now paying Markkanen $238 million over the next five seasons after the star forward was involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason, which is why it is expected that the Jazz will be making a major move to add more talent in the foreseeable future.

At 36 years old, Hardy is the second-youngest head coach in the league. Boston Celtics championship head coach Joe Mazzulla currently holds that title, as he recently turned 36 in June following the team's title run.

While young, Hardy has the full confidence of the Jazz leadership and his locker room. That is why exercising his fifth-year option was a no-brainer decision for the Jazz to make.

Now, the organization expects to start seeing results moving forward. A team highlighted by Markkanen, Sexton, and a handful of youthful talents — Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and rookie Cody Williams to name a few — has the potential to turn into something very special. With Hardy guiding them and developing each player along the way, Utah is hopeful that they will be able to rise up the ranks of the Western Conference and regain their playoff glory in no time.