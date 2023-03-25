A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Utah Jazz got the wind knocked out of their sale on Friday night after a 144-116 thrashing at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Jazz are still chasing a spot in the Play-In tournament out West, but their second straight loss on Friday was a big blow to their playoff hopes. To make matters worse, it was the type of blowout defeat that can completely deflate the team’s morale.

If you ask Jazz head coach Will Hardy, though, this just isn’t going to be the case for his team:

“We’re excited to play tomorrow night. The second the ball goes up, we won’t be thinking about the Bucks at all,” Hardy said, via Jazz reporter Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.

The good news for Utah, as coach Hardy said, is that they have another game coming up on Saturday. It’s another tough test, though, as they battle the No. 3 seed in the West in the Sacramento Kings. The Jazz coach is clearly taking a glass-half-full approach here, as he looks to motivate his team for the final stretch of the regular season.

The Jazz are now 35-38, but they are still just one game outside the Play-In picture in the conference. A win on Saturday will be a huge step for them in their quest to lock up a spot in the playoffs. Utah has been surprising everyone throughout this season, and coach Will Hardy is adamant that they still have a few more tricks up their sleeve.