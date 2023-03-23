Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The issue of nepotism in Hollywood has come to the forefront over the past year or so, with the so-called “nepo babies” receiving criticism regarding the merits of their achievements. Similarly, it seems like having a prominent family member vouch for you in the NBA can be one of the strongest ways in which a player on the fringes of the league can stick around as well. But as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pointed out, there might be more to the issue than meets the eye.

In particular, the two-time MVP revealed just how much of an impact his brother thanasis antetokounmpo has on the Bucks squad, especially after they’ve missed the intangibles the second-eldest Antetokounmpo brother provides after being away from the team for their past two games prior to their Wednesday night contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Just having my brother out there with us, it’s a great feeling,” Giannis said in his postgame presser after Thanasis returned to be with the team despite not being on the active roster vs. the Spurs. “Not just for me, I think for everybody. Like the couple games that he wasn’t here, our energy was kind of off. He’s just like such a great human being.”

"The couple of games that he wasn't here, our energy was kind of off." Giannis speaks to the media about Thanasis' impact. pic.twitter.com/HswEi9gGwo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 23, 2023

Having a guy in the locker room who is able to rally the team with positive emotions despite not featuring heavily in the rotation is such a luxury, especially for a Bucks team stacked with talented players across the board. Thus, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, despite not being the most productive player on the court, certainly has a place in the league beyond his reputation as Giannis’ brother, especially when he shows such care for his teammates.

“His energy is always high, he’s always checking on everybody, talking to everybody. It’s awesome. I’m happy that he’s my brother. It’s a big part of what we do. And I’m happy that he’s back. For me, I’m definitely, definitely happy he’s back,” Antetokounmpo added.

It’s unclear what exactly the reason was behind Thanasis’ absence. But with Giannis and the Bucks’ vibes back in full force, there may not be a scarier team to face in the months to come.