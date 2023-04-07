The 2022-23 NBA season is coming down to the wire as the playoffs draw near. However, some organizations are likely already thinking about the upcoming offseason after being eliminated from postseason contention. That is the case for the Utah Jazz.

After a promising 12-6 start to the season, the Jazz could not maintain the same level of play for the rest of the campaign. Utah currently sports a 36-44 record and holds the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference. With two games left on their schedule, the Jazz cannot catch the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 10, as they have a 2.5 game lead over Utah

Although important players such as Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen are under contract for the next few seasons, the Jazz will have some tough decisions to make this upcoming offseason. The team could have up to six unrestricted free agents this summer, depending on what some guys decide to do with their player options. So with that being said, here are three players the Utah Jazz should re-sign in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

3. Damian Jones, C

As part of the three-team, eight-player trade centered around Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles Lakers also sent Damian Jones to the Jazz.

In 17 games with Utah, Jones is averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. While that isn’t particularly impressive, he is shooting 70 percent from the field, and an unreal 76.9 percent from beyond the arc (10-13). Most importantly, though, he has nearly doubled his minutes in Utah compared to Los Angeles, as he’s playing 15.4 minutes a night as opposed to just 8.0 during his stint with the Lakers.

While his numbers are very modest, Jones could be a valuable rotational big for the Jazz. With Walker Kessler having a solid rookie campaign, Utah might be settled with its starting center for the future. Since Kessler is a more traditional big man, the front office could opt to keep Jones since he is mobile and can occasionally spread the floor.

Jones currently holds a player option worth about $2.6 million. If he opts out, the Jazz should act quickly to bring him back. Utah should be able to sign him to a team-friendly deal since he could have a larger role with Utah in a rebuilding phase.

2. Jordan Clarkson, PG

Although most of Utah’s roster is full of youngsters, it still has some veterans leading the way. Kelly Olynyk is under contract for 2023-24 and Rudy Gay has a player option as well, although he is averaging a career-low in minutes. The only other player over 30 on the squad is Jordan Clarkson.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 61 games this season, Clarkson is putting up 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 boards per game, with all those numbers being the best of his career. He is making 44.4 percent of his field goals, 33.8 percent of his 3-pointers, and 81.6 percent of his free throws as well. This marks his first season as a full-time starter since 2015-16 with the Lakers.

During his time with the Jazz, Clarkson played an important role on the team’s playoff runs with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In the 2020-21 season, he received the Sixth Man of the Year Award after scoring 18.4 points per game while coming off the bench in all but one of his 68 games played.

With a player option this offseason, Clarkson could be looking for one more big contract before he calls it a career. The Jazz have his Bird Rights, so they could offer Clarkson a larger contract than other teams. Also, on a roster full of young players, Clarkson’s presence as a leader stands out, only adding to the logic behind re-signing him this offseason.

Finally, another important Jazz player who could be testing the market this summer is Talen Horton-Tucker. Just like Jones and Clarkson, Horton-Tucker has a player option and could be after a bigger paycheck in free agency this offseason.

Horton-Tucker started in 20 out of the 65 games he appeared in, both of which are the highest marks of his career. He is recording 10.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, while his shooting splits are 41.9 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 75 percent from the charity stripe.

While he is just the seventh-leading scorer on the team, Horton-Tucker is still only 22 years old. He has ample time to continue to develop and could turn out to be a valuable piece as the Jazz rebuild from the Mitchell and Gobert era.

The problem is that Horton-Tucker, who is making $10.3 million this season, might require a big raise to stay in Utah. If the front office believes he could be part of the team’s long-term plans, the Jazz could offer him more money than what his averages indicate he is worth.

All things considered, especially his age, Talen Horton-Tucker should be one of the top priorities for the Utah Jazz this offseason. He brings playmaking and defense to the table plus, postseason and championship experience. If the Jazz can keep THT on board, they could be able to make a smooth transition to a new era and return to the playoffs in the near future.