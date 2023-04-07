Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

What in the world happened to the Dallas Mavericks? Just two months ago, this team was in the running for a top-4 spot in the Western Conference. Fast forward to today, and that same team is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. Is there still a chance for the Mavs to earn a Play-In Tournament spot?

Well, there is: it just requires some help from a familiar face. For starters: the Mavs still need to win their remaining two games: their game against the Bulls tonight, and the Spurs on their season finale. In addition… since the Thunder took care of the Jazz, they will NEED the Grizzlies to take care of the Thunder in their season finale.

This is unfortunately where the Mavs stand right now: they don’t control their own destiny for a chance at a Play-In Tournament Game. It’s a far cry from the dominant team we saw last year, or even the solid contender this year. They’ve looked like a completely different team with the same problems they’ve had over the season… but somehow worse.

The good news is that the Mavs at least seem to have the advantage when it comes to the Thunder-Grizzlies game. With Ja Morant back, Memphis SHOULD be favored to win over the young Thunder. However, there’s a chance that the Grizzlies rest Morant and their other stars. If that happens, well, the Mavs are screwed out of Play-In Tournament.

The Mavs fanbase, at least for a day, must support the Grizzlies in their campaign to make it to the Play-In Tournament.