ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of action as we head out West for our next showdown. The Utah Jazz will take on the Sacramento Kings as both teams try to build upon their recent wins. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Kings prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently last in the Northwest Division and have just three wins on the season so far. They actually won their most recent meeting 115-113 over the Dallas Mavericks, marking their third win in their last five games. They'll be looking to build upon their momentum in this one as the underdogs.

The Sacramento Kings are fourth in the Pacific Division and they'll be contending with a competitive group that includes the Lakers, Suns, and Warriors. They've gone a solid 4-2 over their last six games and will host the Timberwolves before remaining at home for this matchup.

Here are the Jazz-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Kings Odds

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Sacramento Kings: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA League Pass, KJZZ, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz have had a forgettable start to their season, but they've managed to write the ship with three wins over their last five games, including an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks without Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. We're still waiting to see whether Markkanen will be good to go for this contest, but John Collins was extremely effective with 28 points and a last-minute dunk to seal the victory over Dallas. Look for him to continue seeing high usage if Kessler and Markannen remain sidelined.

Expand Tweet



Rookie Kyle Filipkowski has also seen some minutes in relief and he made the most of his last outing with 14 points and seven rebounds. He's looking like a very smart and fluid player whenever he sees the court, so expect him to continue evolving into a versatile big man throughout this season. Jordan Clarkson is also stepping up his play from a slow start this season and has scored at least 15 points in his last four consecutive games.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are dealing with injuries of their own as DeMar DeRozan remains “doubtful” and Malik Monk is listed “out” ahead of their game against Minnesota. This leaves De'Aaron Fox with a huge responsibility from the guard spot as he'll have to focus his efforts both on scoring and passing the ball. They're still averaging 116.5 PPG as a team to Utah's 106.5 PPG, so they should be able to emerge as the betting team on offense during this one.

Expand Tweet



Kevin Huerter also erupted for a season-high 22 points during the Kings' last win and they'll need him to continue being productive against solid offensive teams like the Suns. He'll also need to up his scoring if DeRozan remains out as they opt towards a lineup where he holds a significant role. Domantas Sabonis continues to be a problem for defenses and if Markkanen remains out for the Jazz, it should gift Sabonis a favorable matchup in the paint.

Final Jazz-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Utah Jazz are finally seeing success this season after a dreadful 0-6 start, but they continue to deal with injuries to their dominant frontcourt and will need to find production from key bench players if they want to remain competitive. The Kings could see a great matchup for Domantas Sabonis in the paint throughout this one, so expect Fox to feed him the ball constantly as they work through the interior.

Still, the Utah Jazz have been on fire behind John Collins and Jordan Clarkson's efforts, so don't be surprised if they manage to lead this game at several points. The Utah Jazz are 5-6 ATS this season while the Kings sport a better record at 7-5 ATS. Sacramento is also 3-0 in their last three meetings against Utah, going 3-0 ATS during that stretch as well.

Despite the significant injuries to both sides, this seems like a contest where the Sacramento Kings are poised for the win. They match up very well against the Jazz and they should have a big advantage without Lauri Markkanen on the floor. They're also 3-2 at home this year, so we like their chances to notch a win and light the beam in this one.

Final Jazz-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -8.5 (-110)