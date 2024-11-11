After a 107-98 loss at home to the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday, the Sacramento Kings got back to their winning ways on Sunday. Powered by the heroics of DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento managed to eke out a 127-118 win via overtime over the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

The Kings trailed Phoenix for most of the fourth quarter and only tasted a lead in the period when Keegan Murray made a tip-in with just four seconds remaining in regulation to give Sacramento a one-point advantage. However, that lead did not last long, with Devin Booker making a free-throw to tie the game after Murray fouled him.

But if if weren't for the timely performances in the fourth quarter by DeRozan and Fox, the Kings likely would have suffered a loss against the Kevin Durant-less Suns. DeRozan went 6-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter for 16 points while Fox had four points on 2-for-3 shooting in the final period. They did not stop there. DeRozan added eight points in overtime by going 3-for-3 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Fox, meanwhile, went 4-for-5 from the field for eight points as well in OT. Combined, DeRozan and Fox erupted for 36 of the Kings' 48 points in the fourth quarter and overtime while burying 15-of-18 field goal attempts (83.3%) in that span, as noted too by Matt George of ABC10.

DeMar DeRozan continues to shine in the clutch for the Kings

DeRozan finished the contest with 34 points while Fox had 21. Also worth mentioning was the performance of Domantas Sabonis, who put together a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists.

A DeRozan-infused Kings appears to be a problem for Sacramento's rivals, as he's been fitting in nicely in his new professional environment. After a 0-2 start to the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the Kings have gone 6-2. They have also won three of their last four games. So far in his first season with the Kings, the 35-year-old DeRozan is putting up 25.2 points through 10 games while connecting on 52.5 percent of his attempts. As further exemplified in the Suns game, DeRozan is also proving himself to be just what Sacramento needs in the clutch.

Hopefully for the Kings, DeRozan and Fox will continue to be on fire this Monday night when they pay the San Antonio Spurs a visit at the Frost Bank Center.