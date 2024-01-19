The Jazz and Rockets open their four-game season series.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at today's action around the NBA. We head to the Western Conference as the NBA's hottest team, the Utah Jazz (22-21), visit the Houston Rockets (19-21) looking to break their losing streak. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they've climbed up to the nine-spot in the West just behind the Phoenix Suns. They've managed to win 15 of their last 20 games and have completely turned the momentum of their season around. After winning six-straight, they were cooled off by the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-134 in their last game. They'll hope to start another run with a win here.

The Houston Rockets are third in the Southwest Division and they're sitting in 11th-place in the Western Conference standings. After playing well just a few weeks ago, they've gone 4-6 in their last 10 games while losing three-straight heading into this contest. They just finished a road trip that saw them go 1-5, so they're happy to be back at home where they've been a much better team this season.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are playing their best basketball right now and they've been one of the more exciting units to watch go to work over the last few weeks. Both Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen are playing at All-Star levels and they've turned the tide of their season around as they try to contend for the playoffs. Their last game marked their first loss in six games and they simply couldn't stop the offensive production of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, Lauri Markkanen did a fantastic job of pushing the pace for the Jazz and spotting up with his three-point shooting. He's taken a massive leap in his game and if he can continue improving, this Jazz team will only get better alongside him.

The Jazz have also seen a number of key players like Collin Sexton and John Collins rise to the occasion and turn in great performances. Collin Sexton has become their go-to guy for guarding the other team's best player and while they couldn't get the win, he had a great night of frustrating a great player like SGA. John Collins was also wildly productive as he puts himself in the right spots at the right time and finishes strong around the rim. The Jazz are firing on all cylinders right now and if they get off to a hot start, they could surprise this Rockets team early and run away with a win.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets have taken a dip in their production over the last few games and they're desperately waiting to come back home after their long Eastern road trip. The dropped five of their six games to the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, 76ers, and Knicks with their only win coming against the Pistons. They haven't done a great job of slowing opponents' star players and their offense isn't where it needs to be in order to hang with some of the top-5 teams in either conference. The emergence of Alperen Sengun has been huge for them and it'll be interesting to see how much they rely on him in making a push for the playoffs.

Sengun is currently leading the Rockets in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals while taking on a Nikola Jokic-type role for their team. He's also been a willing passer for them and he'd like to see his teammates move without the ball to take some pressure off of his offense. Jalen Green is averaging a modest 17.5 PPG this season, but we all know he's capable of being a more dominant scorer and getting buckets when the Rockets need him to. It'll take a team effort, but the Rockets need to pick up their offensive production to keep up with the streaky play of the Jazz right now.

Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are on fire right now and while they dropped their last game to Oklahoma City, they still put up a good fight and will be ready to get back into a winning streak. The Rockets are on a bit of a slide right now, but they're heading back home with an extra day of rest where they enjoy a 15-6 record on the season. This should be a close game down to the final quarter.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the Utah Jazz to get the win. The Rockets are relying on Alperen Sengun a little too much right now and with the experience the Jazz big men have compared to the 21-year old, he could see some trouble finding offense against the athletic frontcourt of the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +2.5 (-110)