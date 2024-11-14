Mike Williams' time with the New York Jets lasted just a half-season, as he and Aaron Rodgers were never in sync. That fact was highlighted by the 40-year-old quarterback's comments about a route Williams ran against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, which led to a back-breaking interception.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest receiver then trolled Rodgers about it on Instagram after Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, but the 40-year-old quarterback took the high road, via SNY.

Expand Tweet

“That's fine,” Rodgers said with a smile. “I don't have one. I like Mike, I'm happy for Mike.”

Williams, who caught the game-winning touchdown for Pittsburgh, referenced Rodgers' Week 6 comments, via Instagram.

“Thankful #WholeLotta #WeBack #RedLine,” the former Los Angeles Charger said.

Mike Williams got the last laugh after Jets tenure

The “red line” phrase references the area of the field that Rodgers wanted Williams to be in when he threw the interception, via the Jets' YouTube channel.

“There’s two verticals, Allen [Lazard]’s down the seam, and Mike’s down the red line,” the future Hall-of-Famer said. “So, I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. When I peak my eyes back there Mike’s running an ‘in-breaker,' so it’s got to be down the red line.”

The Jets consider the “red line” to be five yards from the sideline, and the interception would've been a touchdown if Williams had stuck to that line, via SNY's Connor Hughes.

“For additional clarity: The red line is painted on the Jets practice field. It runs the entire length, five yards from sideline,” Hughes said. “Receivers are taught to hold that line — seldom will they lose any situation if they do. Williams was supposed to be on that line. He broke inside of it for an unknown reason. Rodgers tried to adjust as he was letting ball go, leading to under throw. Had Williams held the line it’s a touchdown. Instead, INT. Brutal.”

Players don't like when their quarterback calls them out in the media, and although Williams didn't say anything at the time, his caption shows that he felt a way about it. Even if Rodgers had a point, Williams might've preferred for him to address it privately.

Regardless, the Clemson alum has nothing to be upset about now, as he's playing for the 7-2 Steelers while Rodgers struggles on the 3-7 Jets.