After the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, Aaron Rodgers publicly criticized veteran wideout Mike Williams for his final throw of the game leading to a game-sealing interception. Williams has since responded, accepting the fault of the play.

Williams told the media on Oct. 18 that he has no ill feelings toward Rodgers for publicly blaming him and accepted the criticism. When asked about the final play, Williams said he just had to remain on the “red line,” indicating that he ran his route too deep.

“I just gotta be on that red line,” Williams said, via SNY. “We all watch film, we all go through it and make corrections.”

Rodgers' criticism put Williams on blast for running the wrong route on the play, causing his throw to appear underthrown. Williams slipped on his attempt to make it back to the ball, leading to the interception.

The 30-year-old also acknowledged that he spoke with his quarterback privately since the game to clear the air. Williams noted that he is still building chemistry with Rodgers, both on and off the field.

Building chemistry in-game might be more difficult for Williams once the Jets return to the field for their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The day after their loss to the Bills, New York completed a trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders to likely push Williams to the bench.

Jets' receiver room entering Week 7

With Adams now reunited with Rodgers in New York, the Jets have one of their deepest receiving corps in franchise history. Adams will likely supplant Garrett Wilson as the new alpha, though the combination of the two presents one of the best duos in the league.

Alongside Adams and Wilson, Allen Lazard is expected to remain in the starting lineup to complete the trio. Lazard has displayed incredible chemistry with Rodgers thus far to the tune of 26 catches for 354 receiving yards and a team-high five touchdowns.

While Williams is likely the biggest loser of the trade from a production standpoint, Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley will now be buried on the depth chart. Both young receivers saw sparing playing time as it was and will only see that diminish with Adams' inclusion into the team.

The Jets will feature in another prime-time game in Week 7, taking the short trip to Pennsylvania to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will mark Adams' debut with the team after sitting the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.