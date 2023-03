The Winnipeg Jets added forward Nino Niederreiter in a trade with the Nashville Predators earlier this week. But with the NHL Trade Deadline in its final hours, the Jets have made another move.

The Jets acquire forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks. In return, the Sharks acquire a 2025 fourth round pick. This is the second time Namestnikov has been traded this week.

More to come on this developing story.