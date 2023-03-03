The NHL Trade Deadline is finally upon us. After a flurry of trades over these last two weeks, each of the NHL’s 32 franchises have mere hours left to get their shopping done for the rest of the season.

Some big names have come off the board, but there are still very intriguing players left to be had. Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk and Vancouver Canucks star Brock Boeser are among the biggest trade chips still on the market on Friday.

Then there are the surprises. Players who are traded at the deadline that many people didn’t expect to move this season. An example of this happened on Wednesday, with the Detroit Red Wings trading defenseman Filip Hronek to the Canucks.

Trades will still come in fast and furious today. We will keep track of all the deals that go down as they happen. Stay tuned to ClutchPoints all day long for the latest NHL trade deadline news.

Refresh for the latest updates

NHL trade deadline day activity

Red Wings, Blues link again: The Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues love trading with each other in recent years, and have struck again. The Blues acquire forward Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings after months of speculation and even a stint on waivers.

Bonino, Bonino, Bonino: The Pittsburgh Penguins strike early with the first move of the day. They have reacquired forward Nick Bonino in a trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Notable trades before NHL trade deadline

If you want a bit of a refresher on what went down ahead of the NHL trade deadline, here are some of the more notable moves that went down before Friday.

Quick rivals the Kings: After a shocking trade ending his 16-year tenure with the Los Angeles Kings, goalie Jonathan Quick is now a rival. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday afternoon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bertuzzi joins Bruins: The Red Wings became sellers after two lopsided losses to the Ottawa Senators earlier in the week. They continue their selling process on Thursday, dealing forward Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins.

Hronek to the Canucks: The Red Wings are fighting for a playoff spot, but are also mindful of the future of their team. Detroit traded 25-year-old defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks. In the process, they acquired the central piece of the return of the Bo Horvat trade.

Senators nab Chychrun: After years of rumors and speculation, the Arizona Coyotes finally traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Canada’s capital city has a new star, as the Ottawa Senators are the landing spot for the 24-year-old defenseman.

Penguins add forward depth: The Penguins are trying to nail down a playoff spot in a competitive Eastern Conference. They acquired veteran forward Mikael Granlund to help those efforts along as we enter the home stretch of the season.

Kings shock the world: The Los Angeles Kings beefed up, acquiring defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, the real story was the Kings’ sending two-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Quick the other way.

Showtime on Broadway: The Patrick Kane sweepstakes weren’t really sweepstakes after all. The future Hall of Famer only had one team on his mind. This week, he finally secured his move to the New York Rangers in a three-team trade.

Maple Leafs continue shakeup: Toronto has been as active as any team leading up to the NHL trade deadline, and they continued that trend by trading forward Pierre Engvall to the Islanders and re-acquiring defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks.

Capitals get to work: The Washington Capitals sold a few players ahead of Friday’s deadline, including forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild. However, they made a very big pickup for the future, acquiring 22-year-old defenseman Rasmus Sandin from the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs go all-in: The Toronto Maple Leafs already made one huge splash, acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the St. Louis Blues. Earlier this week they struck again, acquiring Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty.

Lightning pay big for Jeannot: The Tampa Bay Lightning have a history of identifying an unheralded player and paying a massive price for him. It’s worked in the past, and Tampa hopes lightning strikes again. They moved six assets to the Nashville Predators in exchange for young forward Tanner Jeannot.

Meier heads to Devils: The Timo Meier sweepstakes kicked off this insane week of activity around the NHL. This massive deal between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils involved nine players and four draft picks.