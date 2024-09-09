The New York Jets made a bold move before their Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown against the San Francisco 49ers by signing former All-Pro kick returner Kene Nwangwu to the practice squad.

“Former #Vikings KR/RB Kene Nwangwu is signing with the #Jets practice squad today, per source,” reports trusted insider Tom Pelissero.

Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick from Iowa State in 2021, established himself as one of the premier kick returners in the NFL while with the Minnesota Vikings. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished with a 32.2 yards per return average (18 returns) as a rookie. The now 26-year-old earned NFL Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2022, thanks to 920 kick return yards and one touchdown (35 returns).

The newest addition to the Jets' locker room was waived by the Vikings following a down year (25.3 yards per return). Nwangwu was claimed by the New Orleans Saints but failed a physical. However, the Jets have been shopping for a more electric kick returner to take advantage of the new “dynamic kickoff” rules and do not have the same injury concerns. Nwangwu's addition as a pure returner also eases the burdens on the running backs and receivers being asked to pull double duty on special teams.

Jets just trying to survive Week 1

New York is hoping for a far better start to this season by Aaron Rodgers but the 49ers will be a formidable test. Finishing the first drive would be a huge relief for the team's fans. Finishing that series with points will be tough as four offensive linemen are on the injury report. Having Zaire Barnes, Leki Fotu, and two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick back soon that later would help the defense.

As things stand with Robert Salah's squad, the Jets are entering Week 1 with a mix of uncertainty and hope according to WR1 Garrett Wilson.

“We have to go out and do it. But as far as our mentality in the locker room and the energy and confidence that someone like Aaron (Rodgers) brings, I'm confident that this is the year,” Wilson told ClutchPoints. “We just have to go out there and do it because these fans deserve it, this city deserves it and we have the guys in the locker room and on staff to go make it happen. We're real excited for the opportunity to see how we stack up early in the season in Week 1 with a team that's been close to the top for the last five to six years.”