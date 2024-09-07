ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco 49ers host the New York Jets for Monday Night Football to begin the 2024-25 NFL season! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-49ers prediction and pick.

It's a new era in New York as the Jets aim to insert their name back into relevancy. That was supposed to happen last year, but the hype lasted about four plays into the season as Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Monday Night game against the Buffalo Bills. From there, the Jets' seasons was over. Fast forward one year and the Jets are back on MNF to begin the year. They take on an incredible 49ers squad that is coming off yet another Super Bowl loss. Rodgers is from The Bay Area and Monday night should finally be the night that he gives Jets' fans hope that they have been dreaming of for years.

The 49ers were favored to win the Super Bowl last season, however, had to run into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again. Mahomes has now beaten the Niners twice in the SB and that leaves a bad taste in their mouths. I expect the Niners to be elite once again, giving them an opportunity to redeem themselves comes Winter.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-49ers Odds

New York Jets: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

San Francisco 49ers: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jets vs. 49ers

Time: 8:20 ET/5:20 PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are slight underdogs. That seems to make the most sense as they are on the road and still are an unproven team. That can all change tonight, however. If Rodgers plays well and plays mistake-free football, then the Jets should be in there till the end. They contain an elite running back in Breece Hall who could end up being a top-3 back in the league this season. He has the ability to make defenders miss while having elite breakaway speed. I expect Rodgers to give him the rock many times on Monday night. Hall finished last season with 994 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rodgers to Garrett Wilson duo is what fans are excited to see the most. It seems that could be a match made in heaven and it is a shame we couldn't witness it last season. Wilson is a top-15 fantasy option and for good reason. Rodgers will be looking his way often and he could have around the top targets of any receiver all season. Wilson had 95 catches, 1,042 yards, and three touchdowns last season.

The Jets bring back another strong defensive unit. Led by Quinnen Williams on the defensive front, and Sauce Gardner locking up receivers, the Jets are going to keep opponents out of the end zone quite often.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers had a scary offseason. The biggest scare was to Ricky Pearsall, and thankfully he is okay and should play this season. Outside of that, the Niners had to deal with Brandon Aiyuk holding out and the same with the top left tackle in the game, Trent Williams. Now that everything is calm, and they are ready to roll, the Niners are a team to watch out for again. Brock Purdy has his weapons around him which includes the top running back in the game, Christian McCaffery. CMC should get the rock time and time again which results in him getting in the end zone time and time again.

The Jets' defense is good enough to give the Niners run game fits. I do expect the Niners to have a good game plan against that, however. The Niners just have too much offensively for any defense to stop them. The only thing that can stop the Niners is themselves.

The SF defense will be the first to go against Rodgers in a Jets uniform. The Bills never had that opportunity last year. If SF can make things even just a little bit difficult for Rodgers then that should be enough for them to cover this spread with the amount of points they score.

Final Jets-49ers Prediction & Pick

The Jets are going to be a respectable team this year, competing to win the AFC East. I just think the 49ers are better. The 49ers will win the NFC West which catapults them to another postseason run. Take the 49ers to cover this spread against the Jets to begin the season strong.

Final Jets-49ers Prediction & Pick: 49ers -4.5 (-104)