New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has high hopes for this season, but he won't be making any bold predictions.

As the Jets prepare for a tough season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Wilson isn't going to say for sure that this is New York's “breakout” year.

“I'm not going to sit here and say that it feels like that,” says Wilson in an interview with ClutchPoints. “I felt like that last year and the year before. We have to go out and do it. But as far as our mentality in the locker room and the energy and confidence that someone like Aaron (Rodgers) brings, I'm confident that this is the year. We just have to go out there and do it because these fans deserve it, this city deserves it and we have the guys in the locker room and on staff to go make it happen. We're real excited for the opportunity to see how we stack up early in the season in Week 1 with a team that's been close to the top for the last five to six years.”

The 24-year-old receiver is entering his third year in the NFL. While Wilson has clearly emerged as one of the top players in the NFL after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons during his first two years in the league, the Jets have yet to turn in a winning record during those seasons. In fact, New York finished 7-10 in each of Wilson's first two seasons in the league.

However, this year feels different with Aaron Rodgers back in the fold after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of last year. Last season may have very well been the Jets' year had the four-time MVP not been injured. Instead, New York rode out the season behind Zach Wilson at quarterback. With all due respect to Wilson, he's not anywhere close to Rodgers' tier as he enters the 2024 season as the third quarterback on the Denver Broncos' depth chart.

The Jets have all of the ingredients of a potential Super Bowl contender. They have a defensive unit that ranked No. 4 in points allowed per game during the 2022 season and have two core defensive pieces in Pro Bowlers Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. That's not even mentioning Wilson — who was named the 72nd-best player in the NFL on the “Top 100 Players of 2024” list — and Breece Hall, who is considered one of the top running backs in the league.

Why Garrett Wilson is confident in Jets' preparation for season

Garrett Wilson — speaking on behalf of his partnership with Dr Teal's — is also confident after going through training camp and joint practices against three different squads, the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. He speaks highly of his “chemistry” with Rodgers. Although the two didn't suit up in any preseason games this year, they saw plenty of time together during joint practice sessions against opposing teams.

Joint practices have become more important over the years, especially for veterans looking to get ready for the start of the season. Wilson explains why these joint practices prepare players for the season better than a preseason game.

“The fact that you've been going against your teammates for two weeks, three weeks, whatever it may be leading up, all of a sudden it's that day where you get to have another team come in,” says Wilson. “It's like that scrimmage day in little league. Everyone is excited, everyone is ready to go and see how they stack up against a different colored jersey. It's physical, the coaches are on the field, all loud, they all feel like they're playing. It's really cool.

“It's something that I know we went about the right way this year. We wanted to get the most out of those joint practices because we knew in the preseason we wouldn't be getting as many reps and it's as close as you can get to game day. We played in a preseason game last year and after doing that, I can still say those joint practices get you ready for the season, not the other way around.”

There was some drama involving the two Jets stars in training camp, but both Wilson and Rodgers downplayed it, with the wide receiver even referring to it as “enlightening.” Sometimes in order to build that much-needed chemistry, there needs to be that push and pull.

A new yet familiar number

As Wilson looks to usher in a new era for the Jets, he'll do so with a new jersey number. The Ohio State Buckeyes alum is changing his jersey number from No. 17 to No. 5. While many fans are aware that Wilson wore No. 5 during his Buckeyes career, there is deeper meaning to why the receiver is changing his jersey number: family ties.

“The No. 5 has been special for my family, for all my siblings, for my dad,” reveals Wilson. “My brothers all wore it and I wore it throughout my career. When I got to the NFL, 17 was the number I inherited. And I was excited to take on the new challenge. But at my heart, it's No. 5. It's always been No. 5 and to be able to put that on for the Jets and put on for my family, just what it means to us, there's five of us kids, it truly is the number that runs in the family. I'm excited to rep it this year.”

Garrett Wilson will look to continue his success and help lead the Jets to their first playoff appearance since 2010 when they open the season on Monday Night Football against the Niners in Week 1.