Braxton Berrios is channeling his own version of Slim Shady at training camp with the New York Jets.

The Pro Bowl kick returner dyed his close-cropped hair blonde and the resemblance to rap superstar Eminem is uncanny. Now Berrios’ teammates are piling on with their commentary.

“That’s all I’ve heard,” Braxton Berrios said Friday. “Slim.”

Braxton Berrios, with a new hair color/style, is hearing a lot of cracks about Eminem: “That’s all I hear.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/7mRUJ6UegJ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 5, 2022

The popular 26-year-old takes the ribbing in typical good-natured fashion. He had a laugh with reporters about it, too.

“How did I know that’d be the first question?” Braxton Berrios said when his media session began after practice. “I wanted something different and it was a fun (training) camp thing at first, but I actually grew to like it. And I think I’m going to keep it. I think it’s a new thing, at least for the season.”

Like Eminem, Berrios isn’t shy about putting himself out there. He’s active on social media with his girlfriend, model Sophia Culpo, and hangs out and vacations with his BFF, Jets QB1 Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson, Dalvin Cook, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Braxton Berrios catching a Kygo concert in LA. What a group. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Oo9d1m6cPZ — Cali (@CaliJets) February 13, 2022

He also knows what he wants to be as a football player.

“Keep being the playmaker,” Braxton Berrios said.

He’s coming off a terrific season, which landed him a two-year, $12 million contract with the Jets. He led the NFL by averaging 30.4 yards per kickoff return in 2021 and averaged 13.4 yards per punt return. He had a 102-yard return for a touchdown in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Berrios also excelled at wide receiver, ranking second on the Jets with an NFL career-high 46 catches. He added two receiving touchdowns and two rushing TDs.

“The more you can do, the more valuable you become,” Braxton Berrios explained. “I want my teammates out there to trust me and have that faith in whatever I’m tasked to do.”

Even if that means putting himself out there as the new Slim Shady.