The New York Jets are coming off yet another disappointing season, finishing with a 4-13 record. Now, they hope to bounce back and make some strides in the AFC East. Three Jets' underrated sleepers can make a difference and break out this season to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the past decade, having missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive seasons. Yet, they persevere and hope to snap the futility this season. New York started by signing Justin Fields to a contract to be their new starting quarterback. Ultimately, he did not make this list among Jets' sleepers because there are slightly higher expectations for him.

These three players have made modest contributions to the Jets over the past few seasons. Also, there have been some setbacks that have hindered their ability to emerge as top-tier stars. But this is the season, and the time for all that to change. Yes, these three players could break out and help the Jets thrive this season.

Malachi Corley leads Jets' sleepers with potential for greatness

Many people remember the blunder that Malachi Corley made against the Houston Texans last season. Regardless, Corley has a chance for redemption and can raise himself in the depth chart.

The Jets drafted Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. So far, there have been minimal results, as he has just three catches for 16 yards while rushing twice for 23 yards. Overall, Corley did not have the opportunity to do much. That could have been due to his inexperience and the previously mentioned fumble against the Texans. But the potential for greatness is there.

Corley was electric in college, as he had 11 touchdowns in his last season. No, he didn't come close to replicating that, but he was behind in the pecking order, specifically with Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard getting all the reps. Adams is gone, and Lazard may be on his way out, potentially opening a spot for Corley. If he gets a chance to step into the WR2 role, he could be the slot receiver that helps bridge the gap for Fields. It may be exactly what the Jets need, and also help elevate Corley's career.

Braelon Allen runs for the Jets' starting running back job

With Breece Hall trade rumors flaring, there are a lot of chances for Braelon Allen to make an impact. Allen had a decent season as a backup running back to Hall, running for 334 yards on 92 attempts while scoring two touchdowns. For now, he remains one of the underrated sleepers who could break out this season.

Article Continues Below

The Jets drafted Allen in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. Now, it's time to see what he can do, especially in a potentially expanded role. Coach Aaron Glenn is focused on the run, and there may be enough out of the pie for Allen. Currently, the plan is for New York to utilize Fields in the same way the Washington Commanders used Jayden Daniels. They also plan on utilizing both running backs in the same manner.

Despite being in a committee, Allen can bring the physicality. He can also earn extra reps if he can push through the defensive trenches and get into the end zone. Overall, the Jets will give Allen all the chances on short-yardage, and he has shown he can do it. The trick now is to remain consistent, and Allen has the tools to make it work, and give the Jets the perfect 1B to Hall's 1A.

Azareye’h Thomas could make a difference

Azareye'h Thomas is a mauler who can become the best rookie in the Meadowlands. He has great size and can press receivers at the line of scrimmage.

The Jets drafted Thomas in the third round, and they love his size and his upside. Notably, he performed well at Florida State, making 35 solo tackles in 12 games while also having one interception and four pass deflections in his final season. Thomas plays hard and does not make it easy for opposing receivers to get past him. The best part about Thomas is that he can give Sauce Gardner some relief and also provide an insurance policy if Michael Carter II suffers another injury.

With Glenn being the head coach, the emphasis is on defense. Notably, Glenn coached defensive backs during his tenure in Detroit and has the opportunity to develop another star in Thomas. While he remains one of the Jets' underrated sleepers for now, don't be surprised if he carves out a niche for himself opposite Gardner and helps turn this secondary into one of the elite units in the NFL.