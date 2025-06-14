The New York Jets are rumored to be starting contract talks with two of their best players. Defensive back Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson are engaging with the Jets in talks. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler says the team is looking to get new deals done soon.

“I'm told they have had some preliminary talks, exchanged some numbers, had all that fun stuff. So they have got five to six weeks to see if they can come to an agreement before training camp,” Fowler said on ESPN.

Both Gardner and Wilson are considered to be key pieces to a New York team looking for some success. It's been more than a decade since the Jets made the NFL Playoffs, and fans are starving for a postseason appearance.

Both players were drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gardner finished that rookie season as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Wilson, meanwhile, won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In 2024, Wilson posted 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Gardner, meanwhile, picked up 49 total tackles and an interception for the team's defense.

Jets have a new coach, and new hopes

The Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, who has a tough task in front of him. Glenn takes over a franchise that had two coaches last season, as well as a different general manager. New York also parted ways with their quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a disappointing five win season.

Glenn has a new quarterback to work with in Justin Fields, who signed a free agent contract this offseason with the Jets. Fields started some games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He helped lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs, after throwing for 1,106 yards. Fields also had five touchdown passes.

Fields and the Jets take on his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The Steelers now have Aaron Rodgers, who will make history with Fields if the two QBs start Game 1.