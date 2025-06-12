In 2028, Flag Football will make its debut at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Among those interested in playing is New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner

On Thursday, he said so himself during a press conference and expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of playing in the Olympics.

“I like it. I definitely would be interested in it, being able to play for my country,” he said. Gardner also mentioned that he watches the Olympics when it comes on. 

“I think it's a big deal because every time it's the Olympics, I'm always watching, I'm always tuned in.”

Since the approval, speculation about who will fill the 12-man Olympic roster is alive and well. Among the names floated around include Patrick Mahomes, LaMar Jackson, CeeCee Lamb, and Travis Hunter. 

Although the notion of NFL players doesn't have its share of critics, among them is Dan Patrick, who pointed out its “absurdity,” considering that the Olympics will overlap with preparations for the NFL season. 

Nevertheless, big names are expected to be present in Los Angeles. For Gardner, he will fit right into the mix. 

Sauce Gardner has Olympic-like qualities.

Gardner has been with the Jets since 2o22, coming out of the University of Cincinnati. Since then, Gardner has become a young standout cornerback in the NFL. 

He possesses a unique ability to read defenses and contest receivers. In addition, Gardner is one of the most athletically strong players in the league. 

All that put together is ideal for an Olympic sport. With the Jets, Gardner plays in a vast market, thus elevating his profile. 

Plus, he has quite the charisma that can draw people in, much like another former cornerback named Deion Sanders. The endgame will likely increase participation in flag football.

To have a player of Gardner's caliber will do plenty of wonders. 