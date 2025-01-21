The Winnipeg Jets lost a rough game to the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night. Utah battered around the Jets en route to a 5-2 victory. Following the game, the Jets head coach was frustrated and angry with his team.

“That was embarrassing,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said, per The Score. “That was, of all the games this year, that was the most embarrassing game for me, for our players. I take full credit, I gotta be the one that has to hold these guys accountable and make sure we're better. That was embarrassing. We were, from top to bottom, we did a horses**t job.”

Winnipeg hasn't had much experience this season losing in blowouts. The Jets are 31-14-3 on the season, and have one of the best records in hockey.

None of that matters to Arniel, who continued to bemoan the play of his team. He was especially frustrated with their lack of physicality Monday.

“We didn't win a whole lot of battles,” Arniel added. “(Utah) got in on the forecheck, created turnovers. Even though it was 0-0 for a long stretch there, we still didn't get enough out of opportunities and didn't do enough to win a hockey game.”

Winnipeg is now on a two-game losing streak.

The Jets looked woeful offensively against Utah

Winnipeg struggled to get shots on goal against Utah. The Jets got just six shots in the second period, then didn't do much better in the third. Winnipeg got eight shots on goal in the final period of the game.

“That is not Winnipeg Jets hockey, it's not the first time this year we've played this way. When you don't play the right way in this league … you're not winning that game. You're letting our goalies down. We have the team in here to do something great. When we play the right way, we are dominant,” Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers said.

Utah made mincemeat of the Jets defense in the game. The Hockey Club got a fabulous performance out of Barrett Hayton, who posted three points in the game. Hayton had two assists and added a goal.

“Don't take anything away from (Utah) – they're a really good team,” Ehlers added. “They dominated us today, it's as simple as that. We're not winning the Stanley Cup with the way that we're playing today.”

The good news for the Jets is that they still sit in first place in the Western Conference's Central Division. The Jets have 65 total points this season, with the Minnesota Wild five points behind them.

The Jets have a chance to end their losing streak on Wednesday, when they play the Colorado Avalanche.