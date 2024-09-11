While negotiating on a new contract with the only NHL team he's ever played for, Winnipeg Jets' restricted free agent center Cole Perfetti reportedly draws interest from other teams ahead of 2024-25. Potential suitors are willing to sign Perfetti to an offer sheet to poach him. However, the four-year center is confident the two sides will agree to a new contract ahead of the upcoming season, according to The Athletic Michael Russo.

“Our side is working on a deal with them. … At this point, I want to be there,” Perfetti said. “But it's exciting to hopefully get this going soon. … I'm positive that something's going to come here soon, hopefully.”

Then, Perfetti joked that if the Jets had considered going their separate ways, they probably wouldn't have invited him to the NHL/NHLPA Media Tour. Cole believes his new contract with the Jets is coming soon.

The 22-year-old recorded 19 goals and 19 assists over 71 games in 2023-24. After splitting his rookie season between the Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose, Perfetti recorded eight tallies and 22 helpers across 51 games in 2022-23. The Jets selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Cole Perfetti is looking forward to a ‘clean slate' with new coach Scott Arniel

While Jets center Cole Perfetti is confident he's staying put in Winnipeg under a new contract, he's looking forward to a new beginning with head coach Scott Arniel. After the Jets' former head coach Rick Bowness retired at the end of last season, Perfetti looks forward to a “clean slate” under Arniel, per The Score's John Matisz.

“New coach and then coming into a new contract, I think it's (about) trying to take what I did last year, learn from all of it, and try to just take it as a positive,” Perfetti said. “Obviously, there were some ups and downs. It's all part of the learning process, and I think every player has to go through that eventually. Now, hopefully, that's over with, done with, and I'm able to learn from that.”

After reaching 14 goals and 15 assists in 40 games, Perfetti went scoreless over the next 23 games and notched only two assists. His streaky play, which included notching five goals and two assists in the last eight games of the regular season, led to limited playing time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets lost their best-of-7 series 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. Cole played in only two games throughout the five-game series.

Perfetti is the Jets' lone free agent. Winnipeg has around $5.78 million in cap space, according to Puckpedia.