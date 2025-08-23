The Iowa State football team got the college football season started on Saturday in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Kansas State. The Cyclones and Wildcats did battle in Dublin, Ireland, and Iowa State got the win 24-21. Iowa State took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter on a touchdown by wide receiver Brett Eskildsen. That gave the Cyclones the momentum in the second half, and Eskildsen was fired up. It was only fitting that he hit the Conor McGregor celebration.

Brett Eskildsen with the Conor McGregor celly after the TD catch 🔥🇮🇪 (via @CycloneFB)pic.twitter.com/hpfKrKgAwD — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) August 23, 2025

That touchdown was huge for the Cyclones, but Kansas State wasn't done. The Wildcats quickly scored to make it 14-14, but the Iowa State football team had an answer. A field goal made it 17-14 Cyclones in the fourth quarter, and the Iowa State defense stopped Kansas State on fourth down to get the ball back in Wildcats' territory right after.

Iowa State scored again to make it 24-14 in the fourth quarter, but Kansas State immediately responded with a 65-yard touchdown pass. That set up a fantastic finish in the Aer Lingus College Football Class, and Iowa State got it done.

The first half of this game between Iowa State and Kansas State was incredibly sloppy as both teams combined for four lost fumbles. There was also a muffed punt early in the game. The rain was coming down, and it was impacting the contest big time.

While the second half started off slow, both offenses started to get more in a groove. There were explosive plays left and right, and it made for a fantastic half of football.

A top 25 matchup in Ireland to start the college football season is more than any fan could ask for, and this game delivered in every way. There was chaos, rain, explosive plays, and the game came down to the wire. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic did not disappoint, and it was only the start of what should be a great college football season.