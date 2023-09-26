The Winnipeg Jets had a good run from 2017 to 2021, being a constant threat to make the playoffs. The team had a good core with Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Jacob Trouba, and Connor Hellebuyck. Laine and Trouba have since gone on to different organizations, and Scheifele and Hellebuyck may not be far behind them. As a result of the roster turnover, the Jets finished sixth in the Central Division in 2021-2022 and missed the playoffs. Before the 2022-2023 season, the Jets stripped Blake Wheeler of the captaincy and caused an upheaval in the locker room. The Jets made the playoffs against all odds but went out in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Despite making the playoffs, it was another season of failure for the Jets, as the new core expects more out of their performance. Let's preview the 2023-24 Winnipeg Jets season.

Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck on the way out?

There are rumors that Scheifele and Hellebuyck both are unhappy with the direction of the Jets and may want out at the end of the season. Both players will be unrestricted free agents next offseason, giving them the freedom to sign with any team. There is no confirmation that the pair don't want to stay in Winnipeg, but past experiences would lead you to believe it. Winnipeg isn't the first destination on a player's wishlist, so fans are concerned that they will move on to greener pastures (literally and figuratively).

“I have an open mind. I'm not closing the door to anywhere,” Hellebuyck said, via CBC News. “I'm going to look at anywhere that I think can win a [Stanley] Cup, and I know this locker room can win a Cup. That's been my main goal and my main focus.”

“Honestly, it's not really on my mind, not really,” Scheifele said of his contract status. “You know, I have one year left on my deal, and I'm here focusing on this team and helping this team succeed, and that's my one focus.”

These comments can be seen as positive for the Jets fans. However, the fanbase has seen this before, and they wouldn't be the first athletes to say this in the media but end up leaving their teams.

New additions bolstering Jets lineup

Pierre-Luc Dubois is the most recent player to force his way out of Winnipeg. There were rumors everywhere that Dubois was planning to leave the team in free agency, so the Jets did their best to pursue a trade in the offseason. They eventually made a trade to send Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings. In return, the Jets received Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kapari. All three players project to factor into the Jets lineup once the season gets underway.

Vilardi looks to be Scheifele's new linemate to start the year. He is on the right side of Scheifele early in camp, while Kyle Connor sits on his left flank. Vilardi had 23 goals and 18 assists in 63 games with the Kings last season. The hope is that the ability to play with two skilled players in Scheifele and Connor will unlock even more production.

Iafallo had 14 goals and 22 assists in 56 games with the Kings last season. While they are skilled individuals, two injury-prone players may not turn out well for the Jets. These two players have important roles in filling the void that Dubois left.

The hidden gem of the trade may be Rasmus Kupari. Through 85 games in the AHL, the 23-year-old averaged 0.56 points per game but always struggled to keep the same level of production at the NHL level. If Kupari can be more than a minor-league player, the Jets will have received three NHL pieces to fill out their depth.

Who will be the Jets leader?

The Jets didn't have an official captain last season after Blake Wheeler was stripped of the honor. It was clear internally that the Jets still looked up to their former captain, and his presence will be missed after he was bought out in the offseason and signed with the New York Rangers. The Jets have a 21-year-old Cole Perfetti stepping into an important role this season, and he will need some guidance. The Jets named long-time member Adam Lowry as their captain in the offseason. However, it will take efforts by Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and other veterans to ensure the locker room stays intact.

Lowry being the captain surprised some, but he is now the heart and soul of the team. He is always the first to defend a fallen teammate and is a hard worker. While Wheeler was more of a vocal leader, Lowry would be more of a guy to follow his way of doing things. The team needed a change to get over the hump, and maybe this will be the shakeup that wakes up the rest of the squad. If not, Lowry will be the man to lead the team into the new era of Jets hockey that is most likely without their original stars Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck.

Final projected roster

Forwards: Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi, Nino Niederreiter, Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, Alex Iafallo, Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Morgan Barron, Rasmus Kupari, Vladislav Namestinkov

Defensemen: Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Brenden Dillon, Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg, Nate Schmidt, Logan Stanley

Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck, Laurent Brossoit