Elijah Moore hints at unhappiness with role despite Jets’ 4-2 start

The New York Jets are 4-2 and coming off their biggest win in years. But that doesn’t mean all the Jets are happy. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has taken to Twitter to question how he is being used in the offense.

When Rich Cimini of ESPN tweeted that Moore was not targeted once in the Jets 27-10 win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Moore replied, “If I say what I wanna say … I’ll be the selfish guy … Just know I don’t understand either.”

If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either. https://t.co/mROuef1ejd — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

The second-year pro led the Jets with 538 receiving yards and five TD catches as a rookie last season. He was targeted 77 times in 11 games (seven per game) and had 43 receptions.

This season, Moore has 16 catches on 29 targets for 203 yards in six games (just under five targets per game). He has not scored a touchdown.

Since quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the lineup following arthroscopic knee surgery, Moore has been targeted eight times in three games. He has four catches for 64 yards with Wilson at QB. Of course, the Jets are 3-0 in that span, so complaining would be a bad look.

“I support my teammates 100 percent too,” Moore stated in another tweet. “I’m behind em like no other … Don’t get it confused either!”

I support allll my teammates 💯percent too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning! Don’t get it confused either. — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

Rookie Garrett Wilson has been targeted a team-high 48 times this season. He had one catch on five targets against the Packers but leads the Jets with 24 receptions and has two TDs. Veteran Corey Davis has 19 catches on 33 targets and leads the NFL with 89.5 percent of his receptions either going for a first down or touchdown.

89.5% of all catches by Corey Davis this season have either gone for a first down or a touchdown 🤯 That's the highest percentage in the NFL (min 15 receptions) pic.twitter.com/B7EZ7pyuqz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2022

Running back Breece Hall led the Jets with 22 touches Sunday (20 rushes, two receptions). The Jets attempted only 18 passes. Moore played 58 percent of the offensive snaps, second most among New York’s wide receivers behind Davis (85 percent of snaps, four targets).

Still, it’s clear that the explosive Elijah Moore is confused and not very happy with his role. Whether that becomes a problem is something coach Robert Saleh will need to monitor.