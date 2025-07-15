Tyrese Haliburton reacted to an incredible highlight Johnny Furphy made during Monday's Summer League matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

The play took place with over three minutes remaining in the first half. Furphy had possession of the ball as he dribbled past two defenders to get to the paint. He leapt in the air as he threw down the one-handed poster over the Bulls defender.

The dunk drew plenty of cheers from the crowd as Haliburton reacted to the highlight on social media.

“Your favorite players favorite player,” Haliburton said in his reaction post.

OH MY 🤯 Johnny Furphy cocked it all the way back for the slam‼️ pic.twitter.com/D9LpS37el5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Johnny Furphy, Pacers played against Bulls

Despite Johnny Furphy's incredible dunk, his overall efforts weren't enough as the Pacers lost 114-105 to the Bulls.

The Pacers got off to a slow start as they trailed 32-18 after the first quarter but responded by cutting the deficit to four at halftime. While they performed better in the second half, Chicago still outscored them 57-52 to secure the win.

Free throws played a big difference between the two squads. Chicago knocked down 22 out of their 25 attempts at the line for an accuracy of 88%. However, Indiana prevailed in that category, converting 30 out of 34 shots at the charity stripe.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Furphy. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Kam Jones had 20 points and six assists, Ray Dennis came next with 20 points and five assists, while Phillip Wheeler provided 16 points and three rebounds.

The Pacers will prepare for their fourth matchup in Las Vegas. They face the New York Knicks on July 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET.