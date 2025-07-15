Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has come out swinging this offseason—literally.

Curry has been busy trying to defend his title in the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament in South Lake Tahoe. But while he's currently focused on an entirely different goal, he couldn't escape the realities of what's coming next for the Warriors.

For the two-time MVP, he has heard it all before. He stressed that they just have to continue to do the work and iron out the kinks from their last campaign.

“I know I got hurt. But you just want to build off that for another year to build chemistry with Jimmy. You know Draymond will do his thing,” said Curry in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. “Hopefully, some of our young guys are able to take another step. That's every-year process. Just take what we did great, know we're going to have to elevate that and do it more consistently for a whole year.”

Butler joined the Warriors via a midseason trade and immediately fit in, providing extra firepower on both ends. Having a full summer working together should only bode well for Butler and Curry.

The 37-year-old Curry also addressed the familiar narrative that they cannot win because their core is too old.

Article Continues Below

“We've heard it for even before the 2022 championship,” Curry added. “It all comes down to health. I mean, if you look at every team… (Oklahoma City) had a relatively healthy run, and that's what you need. Like, vets get through a regular season. Try to be in a position where we're not chasing anything down the stretch.”

Butler and Green are both 35. Buddy Hield is 32. If Golden State ends up adding reported target Al Horford, who's 39, the core will get even older. But that doesn't bother Curry too much, saying he's learned to tune out the “outside noise.”

The Warriors were poised to go on a deep run in last year's playoffs after handily beating the second-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round. However, disaster struck when Curry hurt his hamstring against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Curry isn't new to adversity. When he returns to the floor next season, one thing's certain: He will come out swinging.