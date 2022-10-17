New York Jets: 5 takeaways from Week 6 win vs. Packers

These are not the same old New York Jets. Robert Saleh’s “baby Jets” improved to 4-2 with an impressive 27-10 win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. We’ll have five takeaways from the Jets Week 6 win against the Packers.

The Jets have won three straight games for the first time since Nov. 10-24, 2019. They are 3-0 on the road this season, winning in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Green Bay. This is their best start to a season since they were 4-1 in 2015. And they have equaled their win total from Saleh’s first season with the Jets, when they were 4-13 in 2021.

“It was a really cool team win,” quarterback Zach Wilson said.

Yes it was.

That said, let’s check out the biggest New York Jets takeaways from their Week 6 win against the Packers.

Jets make a statement on big stage with Week 6 win at Packers

Robert Saleh can say the 27-10 win against the Packers “doesn’t mean anything” and that the Jets “have to start expecting” to win games like this, but there’s no doubt this was a statement game and victory for them. This is a team that’s won six games the past two seasons, has had one winning season in the past 11 and hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2010. It’s also a team with a slew of young players growing together, playing major roles.

We had a lot of fun today. @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/qJ3LoeOP05 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 17, 2022

To go into Lambeau Field, where the Packers had not lost in their past 15 regular-season games, and come away with a convincing win is a big deal. This is the signature victory to date in Saleh’s two-season tenure as coach. And it puts the NFL on notice that the Jets are for real.

There will still be growing pains and, with 11 games still to play, there are no playoff guarantees. But this Jets team is on the rise.

“It sends a message that we’re not the same old Jets,” veteran defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins aptly said.

Williams brothers key dominant outing by Jets defense

The Jets defense was outstanding. They limited the Packers to 278 yards of total offense, only 60 of which came on the ground. They harassed Aaron Rodgers all afternoon, making the future Hall of Famer look more like a beaten 38-year-old than a legendary quarterback with four sacks, nine QB hits and pressure on nearly every pass attempt.

Saleh referred to the defensive line as a “rolling ball of butcher’s knives.”

Most importantly, the defense held the Jets in the game until their offense found its rhythm in the second half.

At the heart of a punishing defensive attack were the Williams brothers. Lineman Quinnen Williams, having a breakout All Pro season, was a monster. He had two sacks, three QB hits, five tackles, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal attempt. Older brother Quincy Williams returned to the lineup after missing two weeks with an ankle sprain and had a game-high 14 tackles, including several absolutely vicious hits.

"If he keeps doing this, there's no reason why he shouldn't be Pro Bowl, all-pro, all the different accolades you can get. He's playing at that type of level." – Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams' play pic.twitter.com/hpQitay2jR — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 16, 2022

Zach Wilson starts slow, finishes strong against idol Aaron Rodgers

Much was made of Zach Wilson playing against his boyhood idol Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. In fact, his dad tweeted about how “Dreams do come true” before the game started.

Wilson started slowly, his timing off. He threw for only 24 yards in the first half. But he made some big throws after halftime, even though he only attempted six passes in the second half as the Jets pounded the rock in the running game.

Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers shared a brief moment after the game: "It's crazy for me because this guy's been my idol since I was 8 years old" pic.twitter.com/7jqCigpyI4 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 16, 2022

His 41-yard completion to Corey Davis set up a Braxton Berrios touchdown run to give the Jets the lead in the third quarter. He finished 10 of 18 in the air for 110 yards and didn’t throw a TD pass. However, what might be the most important stat is that Wilson did not turn the ball over, even when he was struggling to find his rhythm in the early going.

The 23-year-old again managed the game well and is now 3-0 since returning from arthroscopic knee surgery. And he’s able to say that he and his team bested Rodgers and his team in their first NFL clash. Not so bad.

Breece Hall gets better by the week, rushes first 100-yard game

Rookie running back Breece Hall is being called “Breece the Beast.” And for good reason. The former Iowa State star is getting better by the week and produced his first 100-yard rushing performance against the Packers. Hall took the game over in the second half, finishing with 116 yards on 20 carries (5.8 yards per rush), including a 34-yard TD run.

Hall had 97 yards rushing last week and 66 the week before. He leads the Jets with 391 yards on 76 carries this season.

Breece Hall has 609 scrimmage yards, the most by any Jets player in the team's first 6 games of the season since Curtis Martin in 2004 (789 scrimmage yards). Martin ended up winning the NFL rushing title during that 2004 campaign. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 16, 2022

Michael Carter chipped in with 41 yards on six carries as the Jets rushed for a season-high 179 yards.

Not to be overlooked is how well the offensive line played. There were some huge holes to run through.

Jets get contributions, big plays from entire roster

Braxton Berrios scored a 20-yard TD on an end around. Rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons blocked a punt leading to a touchdown return by Will Parks. Sauce Gardner had two gorgeous pass breakups and won the day by parading around wearing a foam cheesehead postgame. Sheldon Rankins and John Franklin-Myers each had a sack and were a thorn in Aaron Rodgers’ side all afternoon. Vinny Curry played his first game in two season after having his spleen removed and made three tackles, including one for a loss. Tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah each had key first down receptions. Greg Zuerlein nailed two more field goals. Corey Davis made a huge 41-yard catch.

You get the idea. The Jets won because they received contributions from the entire roster. From stars to backups. From veterans to rookies. That’s what good teams do. And the Jets look like a good team.