The Winnipeg Jets are off to a hot start in 2024-25. Players like Mark Scheifele have come up big early on this year. It's a promising start after some of the moves made in the offseason, such as the Rutger McGroarty trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets took on the Penguins on Sunday afternoon, picking up another huge win.

Jets fans certainly had fun with the win on Sunday, as well. Winnipeg had a 4-3 lead in the third period when fans made their voices heard. Chants of “Where is Rutger” rained down from the Canada Life Centre as Pittsburgh battled to tie the game. In the end, Winnipeg added to their lead and skated away with a 6-3 victory.

McGroarty is a member of the Penguins organization. However, he did not play on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh demoted McGroarty to the American Hockey League back on October 16. He scored no points in his three games, throwing four hits and firing two shots on goal during that time.

Rutger McGroarty reached impasse with Jets over the summer

Rutger McGroarty, at one time, was considered a cornerstone for the Jets moving forward. He impressed at the University of Michigan in the two seasons following the 2022 NHL Draft. He especially impressed during the 2023-24 collegiate season, scoring 16 goals and 52 points for the Wolverines in 36 games.

The relationship between Winnipeg and their top prospect seemed strong. However, that narrative was shattered leading into the 2024 NHL Draft. Reports emerged that the Jets were likely to trade McGroarty before the draft in late June. A disconnect formed over the former first-round pick's NHL projection. Winnipeg was not ready to commit to immediate NHL icetime, while McGrorty felt ready to take the next step.

A trade did not materialize before the draft back in June. And it took a while before a trade finally came together. The Jets traded McGroarty to the Penguins on August 22nd. In exchange, the Jets received former first-round pick Brayden Yager. Yager spent the 2023-24 season with the Moose Jaw Warriors, where he scored 95 points and won a WHL Championship.

It's certainly too early to call either side a winner in this trade. Neither Yager nor McGroarty are playing in the NHL at this time. And even if they were, they have years left on their careers. In any event, Jets fans found an opportunity to kick the Penguins when they were down on Sunday. And that could make Pittsburgh's next matchup in Winnipeg a must-see game. Especially if McGroarty is in the Penguins lineup.