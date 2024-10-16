Ahead of hosting the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins made a roster move after their 2-2 start to the 2024-25 campaign. The Penguins’ four-game sample size illuminated early-season flaws, but few envisioned seeing right winger Rutger McGroarty demoted. McGroarty will not be available against the Sabres, per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston’s X, formerly Twitter.

“The pens have assigned Rutger McGroarty to AHL Wilkes-Barre,” Johnston reported.

McGroarty set a goal to stick with the Penguins throughout the season to avoid stints in the AHL. The 20-year-old right winger made the opening night roster following a trade from the Winnipeg Jets, who drafted McGroarty 14th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. The move closed the beginning chapter of his career, per NHL.com’s Wes Crosby.

“Playing in your first NHL game, obviously, that’s really cool,” McGroarty said. “But I mean, it’s hockey. So continue to go out there. I’m still trying to stay up in the NHL now. So just go out there, continue to play my game, and continue to leave an impression.”

Penguins acquired Rutger McGroarty from Jets after trade request

In late August, Pittsburgh Penguins rookie Rutger McGroarty requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets granted his wishes, sending him to the Penguins in exchange for forward Brayden Yager before McGroarty’s NHL debut. With no roster spot guaranteed, McGroarty wanted out of Winnipeg. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff confirmed the trade request, per The Athletic’s Murat Ates.

“We made it very open to him at the onset that we were more than willing to sign him, more than willing to turn him pro. But in the same token, we need him to make that decision for what he feels is best for his development,” Cheveldayoff said in May. “I think Rutger is looking for an even bigger role where he can help lead a team to greatness and help his development there.”

The Penguins hope McGroarty’s setback in his progression is what’s ultimately best for his long-term development.