The Winnipeg Jets dominated the Edmonton Oilers in their season-opening game. It was certainly a great start for a Jets team with playoff ambitions this season. However, it seemed as if this dominating Winnipeg team hit a massive roadblock against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. That is until Mark Scheifele stepped up to the plate late in the game.

Scheifele scored two goals on Friday night to help the Jets defeat Chicago 2-1 in overtime. The veteran Winnipeg forward also hit an important milestone with these goals. His overtime-winning goal is also the 300th goal he has scored to this point. He is the second player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history to reach this milestone, according to NHL.com.

“It’s pretty humbling to think about,” said Scheifele, via NHL.com, after defeating the Blackhawks on Friday night. “It’s pretty wild. I’m very thankful for the guys that I’ve played with. I’m lucky enough to play with some really good players. It’s all thanks to them.”

Mark Scheifele fuels Jets to victory vs. Blackhawks

Mark Scheifele and the Jets certainly didn't get off to the best start on Friday. Winnipeg held the Blackhawks to a scoreless first period. But in the second period, they allowed a crucial goal. Ryan Donato found space down the left wing and ripped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck to open his account for the 2024-25 season.

Chicago held this lead for the vast majority of the game, as well. Winnipeg had their chances, but they seemed quite lifeless. Especially in comparison to their performance against the Oilers in the season opener. In the end, though, they received a spark at the perfect time.

The Jets pulled their goalie, giving them a 6-on-5 advantage. And they made the most of this advantage. Nikolaj Ehlers ripped a shot on goal, and Scheifele was there to collect the rebound. His game-tying goal came with a little more than a minute left and helped force overtime.

In overtime, it was Scheifele again who rose to the occasion. He won a faceoff in the attacking zone and found space in the slot thanks to his team's puck movement. Scheifele poked home a pass from Kyle Connor to score his 300th career goal and win the game.

It's a result the Jets will certainly welcome given their start to the game. However, Winnipeg will likely want to put forth a more complete effort in their next contest. Winnipeg continues their four-game homestand on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.