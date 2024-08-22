The Winnipeg Jets have granted Rutger McGroarty's wishes. The top prospect has been traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins before even playing a single game in the NHL.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Working on more, but hearing Rutger McGroarty is being traded from Winnipeg to Pittsburgh.”

McGroarty reportedly believes that he can get more playing time with a different organization, which led to him telling the Jets he'd be interested in a trade. The youngster returned to Michigan as a result because he wasn't guaranteed a lot of minutes in 2024-25 with Winnipeg. That could be a different story with the Pens.

The Jets couldn't guarantee McGroarty a roster spot in the NHL next season and back in May, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff made it clear that he may not be a big part of the team's plans moving forward.

Via The Athletic:

“We made it very open to him at the onset that we were more than willing to sign him, more than willing to turn him pro. But in the same token, we need him to make that decision for what he feels is best for his development,” Cheveldayoff said in May. “I think Rutger is looking for an even bigger role where he can help lead a team to greatness and help his development there.”

This past spring, McGroarty said he'd return to college even though the Jets were keen on signing him to an entry-level contract. He has the potential to be a top-six forward, which is exactly why Winnipeg's outlook on his future is a bit confusing.

The Jets are also getting Brayden Yager in return for McGroarty, per Friedman.

McGroarty led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 World Juniors, registering nine points in just seven games, including five goals. With the Penguins' core aging, McGroarty will surely get a chance to prove his worth in Pittsburgh.