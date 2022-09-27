Jets lose another key offensive lineman to IR, leaving Breece Hall shaking his head

Prior to the start of the season, the New York Jets lost arguably their best offensive lineman Mekhi Becton to a knee injury. He is gone for the year. Becton was expected to start at left tackle for the hopeful Jets offense. Then just before the regular season began, offensive tackle Duane Brown joined him on injured reserve. What’s the saying, when it rains it pours. Well on Tuesday, the Jets placed George Fant on IR as well.

Fant was forced to move from right tackle over to left tackle after Becton’s injury. The earliest that Fant could return would be Week 8. This is not the first time the Jets lineman has dealt with a major injury. He tore his ACL back in 2017 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have now placed OT George Fant on injured reserve. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2022

It’s another big blow to a Jets offense that is already reeling. Rookie running back Breece Hall was expected to have a major impact this year. That is yet to come to fruition and much of that has to do with the offensive line. It has also hurt the Jets passing game.

Backup QB Joe Flacco has been sacked nine times through the first three weeks. That has kept the Jets offense grounded at times. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has been unable to get the ball in his hands. Both Hall and Michael Carter have struggled on the ground. The Jets defense has been subpar once again.

All of that together has New York 1-2 on the young season. It won’t get any easier as they travel to play the Steelers and their pass rush in Week 4.