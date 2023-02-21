The Winnipeg Jets prevented a three-game losing skid Monday night and they have the pads of Connor Hellebuyck to thank for. The veteran goalie put together a sensational performance between the pipes, as he silenced the Rangers’ offense for nearly the entire duration of the 4-1 win at Madison Square Garden.

After the game, Jets star Pierre-Luc Dubois was asked about his thoughts on Connor Hellebuyck and jokingly downplayed the goalie’s night (via Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press).

I asked #NHLJets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois what he thought of Connor Hellebuyck’s 50-save performance tonight here in New York.

“Yeah, it wasn’t that great,” Dubois said.

(Hellebuyck was beside us)

” I mean, he’s right there, I don’t want to talk too good about him.”

Connor Hellebuyck stopped all but one of the Rangers’ 51 shots on goal. He was especially incredible whenever the Jets found themselves shorthanded. The Rangers had four power-play chances but had zero goals to show for it. Hellebuyck turned away 10 shots from the Rangers’ special teams and 40 more during even-strength situations.

With the win over the Rangers, the Jets picked up some much-needed points to add to their points total in the standings. They are now 35-21-1 with Winnipeg’s 71 points good enough for second in the Western Conference Central Division. The Jets are also now only a point behind the division leaders Dallas Stars, who did not have a game Monday night.

Connor Hellebuyck, who owns a 26-16-0 record with a 2.39 GAA and .926 SV%, could get another start when the Jets face the New York Islanders on the road this coming Wednesday.