Jaxson Dart was on the field during the New York Giants' preseason finale against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Dart completed six passes after 12 attempts for 81 yards, including a 50-yard throw and catch with Gunner Olszewski and a touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich. However, he left the game in the first quarter after fumbling the ball and sustaining a tackle from Jack Gibbens.

The young quarterback cleared concussion protocol but did not return for the remainder of the game. Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito took over the snaps from the end of the first quarter to the last snap of regulation.

Dart sees his first preseason come to a close, completing 32 out of 47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran the ball six times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

How Jaxson Dart, Giants played against Patriots

Jaxson Dart showcased flashes throughout his time on the field in the preseason, giving promise to the Giants in the long term. In the meantime, New York ended its slate with a 42-10 blowout win over the Patriots.

The Giants took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back. Even though the Patriots responded with 10 in the second quarter, but New York fired back with 28 unanswered points to cruise to victory.

The receiving corps benefitted from New York's active passing. They made 27 receptions for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Greg Dulcich scored twice while Jonathan Ward, Thomas Fidone II and Jalin Hyatt caught the remaining touchdown passes.

New York hasn't returned to the playoffs since 2022, when they reached the NFC Divisional Round. Since 2010, they've made the postseason three times (2011, 2016, 2022), understating the importance of them finding the best young quarterback for the future. Dart could be that for them, but for now, they will turn to Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as the main options.

The Giants will prepare for their season opener, being on the road. They face the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.