The ceiling of the 2024-25 New York Jets looks considerably lower following their underwhelming offensive performance against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. But the roller coaster might be heading back up the track in light of the latest rumors revolving around Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Since both the organization and the multi-time All-Pro are reportedly open to a trade, the Jets are bound to emerge as a leading candidate. Multiple teams have inquired about a potential Adams deal in the aftermath of Tuesday's news, but No. 17's connection to Aaron Rodgers cannot be ignored. Football fans have been anticipating a reunion between the QB and WR for a while, and speculation is only ramping up now.

While Rodgers himself is staying mum on the situation, there is a Jets star player who is ambiguously addressing the developing Adams saga. Cornerback Sauce Gardner posted an image of one of his tattoos, which depicts a baby doing a shushing motion with his finger.

While this could be good old fashioned trolling, the two-time First-Team All-Pro would presumably want his employer to acquire a high-quality playmaker. He knows the difference that Davante Adams can make in New York this season and possibly going forward.

Adams can help the Jets find a consistent groove on offense

The 31-year-old wideout is currently nursing a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Raiders' narrow Week 3 victory over the Cleveland Browns, but he has shown flashes of his brilliance when on the field. Adams tallied nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown in Las Vegas' huge Week 2 upset win against the Baltimore Ravens, so he looks to have plenty left in the tank.

If he were to link back up with his former Green Bay Packers teammate in the Meadowlands, there could be more big games in his future. Most importantly, though, Adams' chances to make the playoffs might increase as well (Jets and Raiders are both 2-2).

New York could use a boost, that is for sure. Rodgers averaged a meager 5.4 yards per pass attempt in the Jets' 10-9 loss to the Broncos. His on-field chemistry with Garrett Wilson continues to disappoint. An old friend might cure some of the team's offensive blemishes, or at least temporarily hide them.

Sauce Gardner and company cannot become too engrossed with the trade talks, however. They will have to be completely focused and prepared for a difficult London matchup versus the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.