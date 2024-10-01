After an earlier report of that the Las Vegas Raiders were open to the idea of trading Davante Adams, the wide receiver has informed the team that he preferred to be traded, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“There is nothing imminent, but a situation to watch for sure,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Raiders are trying to win games and there are plenty of scenarios where Davante Adams stays in Las Vegas. But there are also scenarios where he’s headed elsewhere. And he’ll have a market,” Rapoport continued.

There had been rumors before the start of the season that Adams could be a trade candidate at the deadline, and it's quite he'll be on a new team before then.