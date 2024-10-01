The New York Jets are looking for answers after a disappointing showing in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. The Jets are now 2-2 on the year after losing the game in disappointing fashion, 10-9. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked uncomfortable and frustrated at times during the game.

Rodgers is going to get criticized, fairly or unfairly, when the Jets lose. He's the starting quarterback, and he's accomplished a lot in his NFL career. But there are some reasons to be truly worried about Rodgers after he failed to lead the Jets offense to a touchdown against Denver.

Here are a few of those reasons.

Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh don't appear to be clicking for the Jets

Rodgers and Jets head coach Robert Saleh are two people who need to get along. These are arguably the two most important people for a franchise. But something just doesn't seem to be working between them.

Following the Broncos game, Saleh made some cryptic remarks about Rodgers' cadence. It seemed to be coming at the time from a place of frustration. That makes sense, as the Jets couldn't muster a single TD despite having 13 possessions in the Broncos game.

“We've got to figure it out, whether or not we're good enough or ready to handle all the cadence,” Saleh said Sunday following the loss, per ESPN. “Cadence had not been an issue all camp. Felt like our operation had been operating pretty good. Obviously, today it took a major step back.”

Saleh quickly changed his tune on Monday. He seemed to backtrack from those comments while speaking once again with the press corps.

“We're always going to push the envelope with cadence. Always,” Saleh said Monday. “But with regards to operation, getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, the communication that's being had, those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up.

“But from a cadence standpoint, that's part of what makes us who we are, and we're going to continue to always push the envelope on that.”

So there seems to be something awry here. Perhaps Saleh was just caught at a bad moment on Sunday following the game. That's understandable.

Those comments, though, come after the two were seen having an awkward exchange on the sideline earlier this season. During a game the Jets ended up winning against the New England Patriots, Saleh went to embrace Rodgers on the sideline following a great play. Rodgers seemed to reject Saleh and then spoke with him. It looked at the time like the quarterback was admonishing Saleh in what many viewers feel was an uncomfortable moment.

Expand Tweet

This all just seems a bit bizarre, and perhaps Rodgers isn't happy with how he is being coached. Either way, it is a concern and it is not the only one. Here is another reason to worry about Rodgers moving forward.

Aaron Rodgers is getting battered around by opposing teams

In 2023, the veteran quarterback missed basically the entire season due to a bad leg injury. This season, he's been able to keep playing through any pain. Rodgers however is getting knocked around pretty good.

The 39-year-old gunslinger took five sacks in the Broncos game alone. This season, Rodgers has taken quite a bit of punishment through four contests. The quarterback has been sacked 10 times in just four games. That is truly a disgusting statistic to the Jets head coach.

“To be honest, it'd make you sick if he was a 20-year-old quarterback,” Saleh added.

Rodgers is human and coming off a bad leg injury would be tough for anyone. It makes it even harder for the quarterback to move around though when he's literally running for his life. In the wear and tear of a season, there are only so many hits Rodgers can take before he's down for the count.

The Jets have a chance to right the ship in London on Sunday. The team plays the Minnesota Vikings, in a game that will once again test the Jets offensive line. The Vikings like to blitz, and New York should have their hands full with their defense.

The Jets-Vikings game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday.