‘We will win championships here’: Robert Saleh drops bold declaration on Jets’ Super Bowl chances during tenure

The New York Jets are entering a new era in their franchise. They are now looking at former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to lead the team. Despite an injury-filled 2021 season, the Jets’ stellar 2022 draft and holdovers from last season have fans excited for the future. They are a potential dark horse in the next few years.

Saleh has higher expectations than just being a dark horse contender, though. The Jets head coach said during a media appearance that he believes the team will win championships in the next few years. That’s a pretty bold declaration from Saleh, all things considered. (via Twitter)

“I still believe that we’re going to win championships here. Our process is too good…it’s too good for this not to work.”

"I still believe that we're going to win championships here. Our process is too good…it's too good for this not to work." – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/yEnWuLgo2G — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 31, 2022

The Jets right now are nowhere near close to contending for a Super Bowl crown this season. Truth be told, a division title this year is probably far from reach. However, the pieces they currently have on the roster have the potential to be franchise cornerstones for the next few years. The last two drafts, in particular, could yield some great talent for the roster.

Zach Wilson is obviously the biggest diamond in the rough for the Jets. The 2021 second-overall pick showed flashes of his talent last season, but couldn’t piece it together consistently. With a revamped line around him and some intriguing pieces around him (2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson comes to mind), Wilson could make a big leap next season.

This year, though, the Jets’ first-round selections were all on the defensive side of the ball. Sauce Gardner was one of the best cornerbacks in his draft class, and his preseason stint has been impressive so far. Jermaine Johnson also figures to be a terrorizing edge rusher alongside Carl Lawson.

It might not be now, but the Jets’ time is coming. Look out.