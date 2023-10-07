Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is making demands for the long-shot scenario that a team, specifically the New York Jets, wants to sign him. Although Newton has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021, he recently stated that he would not allow the Jets, who have thus far expressed zero interest in his services, to “penny pinch” him with a $5.5 million contract, per the RG3 and the Ones Podcast.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay found that statement to be hilarious.

Gay recently responded to an Instagram post announcing Newton's assertion, writing in the comments,”That Mane would be on the first flight out to NY.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr says Cam Newton would be on the first flight to New York if the #Jets wanted him 💀 This is in response to Cam Newton saying he wouldn’t sign with the Jets on a smaller contract (via @rg3andtheones) “That mane would be on the first… pic.twitter.com/F7ex1Mg5Yv — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 6, 2023

At this point, it's a bit unclear as to where Cam Newton is getting the idea that he would be at the top of the Jets' list should they throw their hat into the quarterback market. After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear, backup Zach Wilson had a rough first couple of starts before rebounding with a strong performance against Willie Gay's Chiefs.

Newton hasn't played a snap in the NFL since 2021, when he appeared in his second stint with the Carolina Panthers. On the season, Newton threw more interceptions than touchdowns and finished winless in his five starts, a far cry from the MVP heights he once reached in a Carolina uniform several years prior.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Jets will indeed look for other options at the quarterback position to replace Rodgers. However, Cam Newton and his demands apparently will be waiting by the phone if it happens.