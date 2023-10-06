The New York Jets are currently in an interesting situation as they try to navigate the rest of their 2023 season. Four plays into the Jets' season, newly signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear, setting the stage for Zach Wilson to take the reigns. Wilson struggled mightily in his first couple of starts before rebounding with a strong performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Four.

Still, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has inserted himself into the Jets' quarterback discussion, and in fact, he's already making demands for the long-shot scenario that the team considers signing him as their quarterback.

“You're not about to sit up here and Penny pinch me. I’m not gonna sign no $5.5 million dollar deal,” said Newton, per the RG3 and the Ones Podcast. “…those days are over.”

Also over are the days of Cam Newton being on an NFL roster, at least since 2021. Newton established himself as an NFL star with the Carolina Panthers, winning the league MVP award in 2015 and helping lead Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance that same season.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

However, injuries and declining athleticism seem to have caught up with the former superstar, as he has since spent time with the New England Patriots and again with the Panthers, with less desirable results.

Still, it seems that Newton is prepared to get himself the best possible deal if the Jets do indeed pull the plug on the Wilson experiment and look for help from other directions.

The Jets are next slated to take the field against the Denver Broncos on October 8.