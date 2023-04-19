Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Winnipeg Jets upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the opener of their first-round series on Tuesday night, and the win was headlined by forward Morgan Barron taking a skate to the face in the first period, resulting in more than 75 stitches. In true playoff hockey fashion, Barron returned to the ice less than a period later.

“It looks like he got attacked by a shark,” Jets center Adam Lowry said after the game. “It’s a scary thing. We’re all so worried about the puck crossing the line, and all of the sudden we see a trail of blood all the way from the crease to the bench.”

Barron was injured on a first period scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net: with players swarming around the crease in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s stake cut Barron on the top of the head.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” Barron said with a smile after the game. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the [right] eye was the main thing.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barron immediately headed to his team’s locker room while leaving a trail of blood, but miraculously returned wearing a full cage in the second period. True warrior behavior from the 24-year-old, who finished the game with 10:44 time on ice, while adding three shots in the team’s 5-1 victory in Las Vegas.

“I think more his presence coming back because we all realized how bad it was, and that gave everyone a big boost,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said about his surprise when Barron returned to the bench in the second.

The fourth-line center played 70 games for the Jets this seaosn, scoring eight goals and 27 points while averaging 12:21 time on ice, per ESPN.

Morgan Barron may have looked like he was attacked by a shark, but his return to the team’s most important game of the season certainly gave the Jets the boost they needed to upset the Golden Knights in Game 1.