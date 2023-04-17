Both entering into the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a one-year hiatus, we have game one between Winnipeg Jets and Las Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a game one Jets-Golden Knights prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Jets were the final team to clinch the playoffs out of the West, and to travel to Denver to take on the top team in the Western Conference. Going 6-4 in their last ten, Winnipeg edged out Calgary for the final spot. the Golden Knights edged out the Oilers to get the top spot in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division, doing 6-1-3 in their last ten games. Protecting home ice will be big for Vegas, as the Jets are a much better team at home this year.

Here are the Jets-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Golden Knights Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-210)

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Jets vs. Golden Knights

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the playoffs this year, averaging just 3.00 goals per game. Of the 16 teams remaining, only the Wild and Islanders score less than they do. The Jets started the season strong, and at times early in the year were the top team in the west. Inconsistency plagued them though and they ended up having to fight for a playoff spot. Scoring was the biggest area of weakness, as they were 16th in scoring chances per game this year and 20th in shots per game. They were one of the worst teams in the league are high-danger scoring chances, and are the worst among playoff teams. They are also the worst on the power play of any team remaining, converting just 19.3%.

Kyle Connor led the teams in points on the year and was second in goals. His goal production has waned though, with just four goals since the start of March, although all four are in the last ten games. He only has three assists in the last ten games and will need to step up the production if the Jets want to win the series. Mark Scheifele missed the last game of the year but is expected to be back for the Jets in this one. He has scored in three straight games, and his 42 goals on the season are tied for 9th in the NHL.

The Jets got to this via goaltending. They are 10th in the NHL in goals against per game at just 2.73. Connor Hellebuyck leads the charge in net for the Jets. He is tied for fourth in the NHL with a .920 save percentage, and 11th in the NHL with 2.49 goals against per game. He was third in the NHL in wins on the season as well. If the Jets are going to make a run, they are going to have to rely on Hellebuyck heavily.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

This Golden Knights team is deep and has quality. They are hoping to get Mark Stone back for the playoffs, as he was limited to 43 games this year. Still, even without their leader, they saw success. They had 20 different plays score ten points, 12 scored ten goals, and five different goalies played for them. Those five each have two wins at a minimum on the season. The vast amount of goal scores has led them to 3.26 goals per game, which is 14th in the NHL. With a defense that allows only 2.74 goals against, this is a quality team looking to make a run.

On the offensive end, Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, and Jonathan Marchessault lead the way. Eichel was limited to 67 games this year but led the team with 66 points. He is currently on a nine-game points streak but does only have one goal in that time. Stephenson led the team with 49 assists on the season. He has scored a point in eight of his last ten games, with three goals and eight assists in that time frame. Finally, Marchessault leads the team in goals. He has only two goals in April so far but scored nine in March and is still getting plenty of shots off.

A starter has not been named for the Golden Knights in the net as of yet. Laurent Brossoit made a strong case at the end of the season, winning his last five starts, and having a save percentage of over .900 in all of them. He is 7-0-3 on the season and could get the nod. If not, it could be Jonathan Quick. In his ten games with the Golden Knights, he is 5-2-2. While he has not been as good, he did win two Stanley Cups with the Kings.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights won all three times these two teams faced in the regular season. Although they won all three, the last time they faced was in December. That can be looked at one of two ways. Firstly, that was a long time ago and these are different teams. Secondly, the Jets were better at that time and Vegas still won. Regardless, Vegas is the better team. They have the better scoring options, and even though Winnipeg is the better goalie in this match-up, the Golden Knights will find a way to score. Eichel scores one on an assist from Pietrangelo, while Stephenson and Reilly Smith contribute points as well in a Golden Knights win.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5