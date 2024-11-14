Jets make all kinds of NHL history with 15-1 start

The Winnipeg Jets entered the 2024-25 NHL season with few expecting them to contend as a top team in the Western Conference, let alone make a deep playoff run.

However, their incredible and historic start to the season has forced even their harshest critics to reassess their predictions. The Jets became the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games and now boast a remarkable 15-1 record, sitting in first place among all 32 teams.

Thanks to their 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, the Jets now have 15 wins in their first 16 games, with their only blemish coming in the form of a setback against the Toronto Maple Leafs late last month.

Following their latest win, the Jets explained they wanted to put on a show at the World's Most Famous Arena, via ESPN.

“You play at MSG, you've got to put on a show,” said Mark Scheifele, who scored twice. “It feels amazing. Obviously, it's been a great start for us, but tonight's over. Enjoy the win. And then back to work.”

While it may not necessarily be the way they drew it up prior to the year thanks to the tough Central Division, the Jets are earning their place in NHL history with their successes, according to coach Scott Arniel.

“We had talked about banking points at the start of the season. We've got a very tough division. I don't think I quite drew it up this way, but certainly the guys have earned every inch of it,” Arniel said.

It was Arniel who was promoted to head coach following the retirement of former bench boss Rick Bowness, and he's already making a case to be in the conversation for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's Coach of the Year at the end of the season.

The Jets are officially in the NHL record books

Not only have the Jets made NHL history with 15 wins in 16 games, but they are now also the fourth team since 1968 to lead the League in goals for and have the fewest goals against.

Their 73 goals on the year are the third most of any team in the last 30 years through the first 16 games; they're also undefeated on the road, enjoying a perfect 7-0 record. However, they're not satisfied just yet.